Two arrested for misinformation

Police arrested two persons at Edavanna on Monday for allegedly spreading false information saying that transport facility, including train service, had been arranged for migrant workers to go home during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Trusting the messages, several men from other States who got stuck in the district because of the lockdown had come out of their quarters and defied the prohibition.

Shareef Thuvvakkunnu, 36, from Edavanna was arrested on Monday. P.K. Sakir from Edavanna too was arrested soon after the false message began to spread. They were Youth Congress workers.

District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem said that those spreading false information especially during the lockdown would have to face strong legal action.

He said 61 cases were registered on Monday for spreading false message in the district. So far, police have booked 318 persons for false messages in the district.

YC denies charge

Youth Congress State vice president Riyas Mukkoli said here on Monday that the police had arrested the Youth Congress men on false charges. He said one of them had posted in a local WhatsApp group a message he got from elsewhere to check its veracity, and not to spread it.

Mr. Riyas said some other men had edited it and spread it with the intention of trapping the Youth Congress worker. “Police should arrest those who edited his message and spread it with clear intention to tarnish him,” he said.