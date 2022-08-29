Two arrested for attempt to murder in Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vadakkekara police on Monday arrested two persons for alleged attempt to murder.

The arrested are Thampy, 25, and Binu, 26, of Paravur. They are accused of stabbing three youngsters at Parayakkodu for allegedly complaining against them to the police for honking and riding motorcycles at high speed.

A team led by Inspector V.C. Sooraj; Sub Inspector Arun Dev; Assistant Sub Inspectors V.M. Abdul Razak and T.S. Gireesh; civil police officers Robert Dixon, M.A. Sebastian, M.S. Mirash, and Lijo Philip made the arrest.