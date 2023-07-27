ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for attempt to murder in Ernakulam

July 27, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Njarakkal police on Thursday on charge of attempt to murder.

The arrested are Ajith Babu, 24, and Vishnujith, 21, of Puthuvype. They were accused of assaulting youngsters who had confronted them on being found with weapons in April at Puthuvype. They had been hiding in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh since then.

The police had already arrested another accused in the case. The accused had several cases registered by the Njarakkal police for drug pushing, attempt to murder, and assault against them

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assault

A man was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police on Thursday on charge of assault.

The arrested was identified as Shamon Shamnadh, 26, of Pezhakkappilly. He was accused of assaulting and verbally abusing a man besides chasing him with a sword. Previous enmity over a phone call led to the attack, the police said.

The accused had several cases registered against him at police stations in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US