HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for attempt to murder in Ernakulam

July 27, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Njarakkal police on Thursday on charge of attempt to murder.

The arrested are Ajith Babu, 24, and Vishnujith, 21, of Puthuvype. They were accused of assaulting youngsters who had confronted them on being found with weapons in April at Puthuvype. They had been hiding in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh since then.

The police had already arrested another accused in the case. The accused had several cases registered by the Njarakkal police for drug pushing, attempt to murder, and assault against them

Assault

A man was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police on Thursday on charge of assault.

The arrested was identified as Shamon Shamnadh, 26, of Pezhakkappilly. He was accused of assaulting and verbally abusing a man besides chasing him with a sword. Previous enmity over a phone call led to the attack, the police said.

The accused had several cases registered against him at police stations in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.