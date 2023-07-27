Two arrested for attempt to murder in Ernakulam

July 27, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons were arrested by the Njarakkal police on Thursday on charge of attempt to murder.

The arrested are Ajith Babu, 24, and Vishnujith, 21, of Puthuvype. They were accused of assaulting youngsters who had confronted them on being found with weapons in April at Puthuvype. They had been hiding in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh since then.

The police had already arrested another accused in the case. The accused had several cases registered by the Njarakkal police for drug pushing, attempt to murder, and assault against them

Assault

A man was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police on Thursday on charge of assault.

The arrested was identified as Shamon Shamnadh, 26, of Pezhakkappilly. He was accused of assaulting and verbally abusing a man besides chasing him with a sword. Previous enmity over a phone call led to the attack, the police said.

The accused had several cases registered against him at police stations in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.