Two arrested for attack on bus driver

The Kunnathunadu police on Tuesday arrested two of a four-member gang accused of attacking a private bus driver with a sword and creating a terrorising scene on the road at Manaykkappadi near Perumbavoor on Monday evening.

The arrested were identified as Ranjith, 25, of Pallikkara, and Praveen aka Kichu, 21, of West Morakkola. The two other accused are absconding.

The accused allegedly attacked the private bus operating from Muvattupuzha to Ernakulam and abused the passengers and the driver and damaged the bus around 8 p.m.

A skirmish had taken place in the morning after the bus driver allegedly didn’t give way to the autorickshaw in which the accused were travelling to overtake. It was in retaliation to this they had resorted to violence under the influence of alcohol in the evening, the police said.

The driver was injured his palm in the attack. The police took the accused to the site for evidence collection and recovered the weapon used in the attack.

A team led by sub inspector P.B. Sathyan; assistant sub inspector Haridas; senior civil police officer Ranjith; and civil police officer Anoop made the arrest.