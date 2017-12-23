Two arrested for attack on Bevco outlet

The Kalamassery police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the attack on a Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (Bevco) outlet at Poojarivalavu on Seaport-Airport Road on Thursday evening.

An altercation had resulted in a group of armed men smashing valuables and liquor bottles in the twin outlets — a general outlet and a premium one — functioning out of the same building, also injuring a couple of people.

The arrested are Saji, 44, of NAD near Aluva and Sreejith, 40, of Glass Factory Colony at Kalamassery. Another person, Babu, also from Kalamassery, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Though the police suspect the involvement of another person, they are not sure whether Babu was part of the gang or had intervened to break the melee.

The arrested have been charged under Section 3 of the Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act and IPC Sections 341, 323, and 324. The outlets remained closed since Thursday evening and were reopened only on Friday at 3 p.m.

It all started around 4 p.m. when a customer entered into an argument with the staff at the premium outlet on the first floor of the building over the alleged delay in service. M.S. Jyothish, who was the shop in-charge, said that a minor scuffle had broken out, leaving the contract security person at the outlet with a facial injury.

“The customer left after threatening the staff, though the latter did not take it seriously as such instances were common. But a group of armed men came after around 20 minutes and began smashing things and chased away three staffers at the premium outlet. The staffers ran downstairs, while the men followed them and smashed bottles and a billing machine there. They also hit a customer who was waiting in the queue on his head,” he said.

The disruption in business during peak hours meant that the twin outlets suffered a collective loss of around ₹10 lakh from their daily average collection, which is around ₹25 lakh. This was in addition to the loss suffered from not opening the shop till Friday evening.

On Friday morning, the staff staged a protest under the aegis of trade unions in front of the outlet demanding greater protection. “We have taken up the matter with Bevco Managing Director H. Venkatesh and demanded proper security for the staff. This is an issue we have been raising continuously over the years,” said C.K. Manisankar, State general secretary of the CITU-affiliated Kerala Samsathana Videsha Madya Vyavasaya Thozhilali Union.