Two arrested for assault, robbery

KOCHI

27 April 2021 23:43 IST

The Kodanad police on Tuesday arrested two persons on the charge of robbing a ration shop owner of his gold chain last Friday.

The arrested were identified as Laiju Antony, 46, of Karukutty, and Lijo Varghese, 40, of Thuravur. The duo allegedly barged into the petitioner’s shop and tried to steal the money from his pocket while covering his nose and mouth. When the petitioner resisted, they allegedly snatched the chain and escaped in a car.

They were nabbed from Athani by a special investigation team formed by K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). Both have cases against them at Angamaly and Kalady police stations.

A team led by Perumbavoor DySP N.R. Jayaraj, Kodanad Inspector A. Ananthakrishnan, sub inspectors P.S. Subair and N. Rajendran, Kalady sub inspector Prashanth, assistant sub inspector Abdul Sathar, and civil police officers Najash, Vinod, Praseen, and Sabu made the arrest.

Accused held

The Kalady police on Tuesday arrested the second accused in a case of assaulting a man.

The arrested man was identified as Bettin, 40, of Manjapra. The police had already arrested five other persons accused in the case.

A youngster was grievously hurt in the assault and is undergoing treatment. He was allegedly attacked for having encouraged another assault victim to report to the police some of the gang members involved in that.

A team led by Kalady Inspector B. Santhosh, sub inspectors Prasanth B. Nair, Ajith, and N. Rajendran, assistant sub inspector Abdul Sathar, and senior civil police officers Najash and Anilkumar made the arrest.