Two arrested for assault of migrant worker

The Aluva East police on Thursday arrested two more persons in a case in which a migrant worker was allegedly assaulted and robbed.

The arrested are Sreekuttan, 24, of Marampilly and Kannan, 39, of Adimali. The police had earlier arrested another four in the case.

Bablu, a migrant worker from Odisha, was allegedly stabbed and robbed of his valuables and documents near Casino theatre on the night of May 22 when he was on his way to his lodge. A team led by Sub Inspector Vipin Chandran, Assistant Sub Inspector Shahi, Senior Civil Police Officers Mahin Sha and Muhammed Ameer made the arrest.

Chain snatcher held

The Kunnathunadu police on Thursday arrested a man accused of snatching chains from women.

Somaraj, 39, of Njarakkal was arrested in a case registered in connection with the snatching of chain of an aged woman at Kizhakkambalam last month.

He was nabbed following a probe. He was released from the Kakkanad District Jail in April and had been staying at a relative’s home since then.

He has cases against his name for similar offences at Thripunithura, Aroor, Njarakkal and Kunnathunadu police stations. The police said he used the proceeds from the sale of stolen chains for purchasing drugs and leading a luxurious life.

A team led by Perumbavoor DySP N.R. Jayaraj, Kunnathunadu Inspector C. Binukumar, Sub Inspectors Lebimon and Aby George, Assistant Sub Inspector Sivadasan, and Senior Civil Police Officers P.A. Abdul Manaf and T.A. Afsal made the arrest.