Two actors move HC for anticipatory bails.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

Malayalam film actors Jayasurya and Baburaj on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in two separate cases relating to outraging the modesty of woman and sexual assault cases respectively . Jayasurya in his petition had dismissed the allegation against him as false. In her complaint, the woman had alleged that the actor had attempted to outrage her modesty while acting in a film together during 2012-13 period. The actor claimed that the shooting of the film alleged by the complainant was completed in 2011 itself. The allegations, therefore, were a fabricated one. Actor Baburaj alleged in his petition that the allegations against him were also false. The complaint against Baburaj is that he had sexually abused a woman offering her a role in a film in 2018. The actor said that that the complaint was filed after six years of the alleged incident.


