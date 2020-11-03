Two accused in multiple cases held

The Central police arrested two persons allegedly involved in multiple cases across various police stations.

The arrested were identified as Devan, 32, of Kadavanthra, and Swabin Kumar, 30, of Paravur.

The former had cases for robbery and theft at Kadavanthra, Central, and North stations. The police said that he used to choose weak targets for robbery. He had allegedly smashed a bottle on a lottery vendor’s head at a metro station and fled with his money.

Swabin was arrested on the charge of assaulting a migrant worker and robbing him of his money at Aluva. He has 15-odd cases against him at Aluva and Paravur stations besides being once arrested under the Goonda Act.

He was nabbed while he was on his way to sell a stolen mobile phone in the city.

A team led by Central Station House Officer S. Vijayasankar; sub inspectors Vipin Kumar, Thomas Pallan, and Satheesh Kumar; assistant sub inspector Santhosh; and senior civil police officers Dheeraj Kumar, Aneesh, and Ignasius made the arrest.