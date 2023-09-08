Two accused in drug smuggling case remanded

September 08, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Angamaly First Class Judicial Magistrate court remanded two accused in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to 14 days judicial custody on Friday.

The accused are Shyam, 27, and John Joy, 22, of Perumbavoor. They were nabbed with 150 grams of MDMA smuggled from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, in a joint operation conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Angamaly police on Wednesday night. Though they tried to flee by overspeeding in their car, the police managed to chase them down. This was one of the biggest hauls by the Ernakulam Rural police in recent times.

The police said that Shyam was a key accused in a case involving a drug smuggling racket. His brother was among the three imprisoned in Saudi Arabia on charge of smuggling drugs, said the police.

Shyam had smuggled drugs several times in the past from outside the State using hired cars. He used to buy drugs for ₹1,500 per gram and then sell it among youngsters here for four to five times the price. He sold the drugs after finalising the deal over phone, the police said.

The police suspect an entire team to be involved and have put many under surveillance.