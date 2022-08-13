Twist in tale in bitumen attack case

Police register separate case against petitioners

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 13, 2022 00:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after the South police registered a case against four workers engaged in road work at Chilavannoor on a complaint by three car passengers that boiling bitumen was poured on them by workers came a twist in the tale.

Following an examination of the CCTV footage, the police on Friday registered a separate case against the petitioners after it was reportedly proved that things had not happened entirely as they claimed.

Joseph Vinu, 36, Vinod Varghese, 40, and Antony Jijo, 40, all residents of Chilavannoor, had petitioned that they were attacked with boiled bitumen by one in a group of workers with whom they had an altercation over diversion of traffic without any alerts. Following this, the police had registered a case against four workers and arrested one under IPC Section 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon). The arrested is Krishnappan, 68, of Thripunithura. He was since then remanded to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was an altercation involving all parties, and the bitumen had fallen on the petitioners and the worker who they accused of throwing bitumen on them. There was also a complaint against the car passengers by the workers,” said a police officer.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the passengers under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app