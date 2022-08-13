Twist in tale in bitumen attack case

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after the South police registered a case against four workers engaged in road work at Chilavannoor on a complaint by three car passengers that boiling bitumen was poured on them by workers came a twist in the tale.

Following an examination of the CCTV footage, the police on Friday registered a separate case against the petitioners after it was reportedly proved that things had not happened entirely as they claimed.

Joseph Vinu, 36, Vinod Varghese, 40, and Antony Jijo, 40, all residents of Chilavannoor, had petitioned that they were attacked with boiled bitumen by one in a group of workers with whom they had an altercation over diversion of traffic without any alerts. Following this, the police had registered a case against four workers and arrested one under IPC Section 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon). The arrested is Krishnappan, 68, of Thripunithura. He was since then remanded to judicial custody.

“There was an altercation involving all parties, and the bitumen had fallen on the petitioners and the worker who they accused of throwing bitumen on them. There was also a complaint against the car passengers by the workers,” said a police officer.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the passengers under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention).