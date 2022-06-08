Twin options open before State on ESZ

Can approach the Centre as well as the Supreme Court seeking relaxation

The State may explore the twin options of approaching the Centre as well as the Supreme Court seeking relaxation for the Ecologically Sensitive Zones (ESZ) around protected forests.

The apex court’s directive prescribing a minimum ESZ of 1 k.m. around protected forests had triggered widespread protests in different parts of the State. The apprehensions that the fixing of the 1 k.m. ESZ may harm the interests of some sections of the population had also forced the State government to seek a legal redressal for the issue.

Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran had convened a meeting of the senior officials to discuss the issue.

The Supreme Court itself has noted that the individual States could approach the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) as well as the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) for any modifications in the ESZ. Kerala can approach the committee and the centre or even move the apex court directly, said a senior legal expert who was privy to the discussions held in this regard.

SC order

In its June 3 order, the top court had held that the “minimum width of the ESZ may be diluted in overwhelming public interest but for that purpose the State or Union Territory concerned shall approach the CEC and MoEF&CC and both these bodies shall give their respective opinions/recommendations” before the court.

The State government’s representation seeking to reduce the ESZ at least for a few protected areas is already before the Ministry. The State could press for the modifications in the wake of the apex court order, he said.

At the same time, the apex court has also left the doors open for those with special interest in environmental issues to approach the authorities for “maintaining a wider or larger ESZ in respect of any national park or wildlife sanctuary.”

The court noted that the CEC, the Ministry, the Standing Committee of National Board of Wildlife or any other body of persons or individuals having special interest in environmental issues approach the CEC seeking wider ESZs. The CEC shall examine the demand in consultation with all the stakeholders including the State or Union Territory concerned. The Ministry and the Board can approach the Court with its recommendations, it noted.