Twin flyovers in Kochi set to welcome traffic

Chief Minister to inaugurate Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers today

The State government will not single-handedly fund any more infrastructure projects on national highways, according to Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran. He visited the Vyttila flyover on the eve of its opening.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Vyttila and the Kundannoor flyovers along the NH Bypass. The two structures were built at a cost of ₹165 crore using funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Traffic movement

While vehicles in the Aroor-Vyttila direction and back will rely on the six-lane flyover at Kundannoor, vehicles in the other directions will bank on service roads beneath the structure. A signal system installed by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) will regulate traffic flow beneath the flyover.

At Vyttila, where vehicles move in over a dozen directions, the PWD (NH Wing) has built traffic islands and a roundabout to streamline the flow of vehicles which will not be using the flyover at the junction. “This will help vehicles from the Palarivattom side to enter SA Road, those from Thripunithura side cross over to SA Road or proceed towards Palarivattom, vehicles from SA Road enter the Vyttila Mobility Hub or proceed towards Thripunithura and motorists from the Kundannoor side turn towards Thripunithura,” official sources said.

Direction boards have been placed atop the flyovers and on side roads to guide motorists. Vehicles from the Vyttila Hub wanting to cross over to Ponnurunni will be permitted to use RSAC Road to gain access to the underpass beneath the Vyttila railway overbridge. Those in the opposite direction will have to use service roads of the NH Bypass to proceed towards the hub, it is learnt.

In Vyttila, a height gauge has been erected to prevent entry of vehicles taller than 5.50 metres into the flyover, since this is the height difference between the surface of the flyover and the girders of the metro viaduct which crosses it.

Traders hopeful

Traders and bus operators, who were among the worst affected by the construction of the flyover at Vyttila, hoped that the situation will improve once the structure is commissioned.

While many shops, including hotels, had downed shutters on the narrow eastern side of the flyover, the business of many others fell since regular customers began avoiding the heavily barricaded junction, where traffic snarls were intense.

“We hope footfalls will improve once the structure is commissioned and traffic snarls end at the junction. Many regular customers, mainly from Thripuntihura, began avoiding the junction for fear of snarls,” said P. Ravi of Anugraha Hotel at the junction.

T.J. Raju of KMTC, a private bus company, hoped that traffic movement at Vyttila, which sees over 1 lakh passenger car units (PCUs) each day, would improve from Saturday. “Most bus operators had to cancel two daily trips owing to serpentine traffic hold-ups at the junction since December 2017 when the flyover work began. I hope public transport is accorded priority in using the junction,” he said.