Twin flyovers built with additional precautions

PWD adopts modern construction methods to avoid fiasco similar to Palarivattom

Jolted by the Palarivattom flyover fiasco, the Public Works Department has been doubly cautious while executing the flyover projects at Vyttila and Kundannoor on the National Highway Bypass.

Precautions were taken from the design stage to include modern construction methods rather than use conventional methods even though it would have lessened the cost of the twin flyover projects.

The four-lane Palarivattom flyover readied by the RBDCK was built using RCC girders (except the pre-stressed central girders), while pre-stressed girders were used all through for the six-lane twin flyovers which are slated for commissioning in December. Pre-stressing them would make them less susceptible to cracks while also ensuring the structure’s longevity, sources associated with their construction said.

In addition, care was taken to use the girder connectivity method rather than the deck-slab continuity method that had been adopted for the Palarivattom flyover. This would enable smoother ride over the twin flyovers, which have expansion joints only at the entry and exit points and also a pair of joints on the top. This also does away with the need for bearings to support the girders.

The twin flyovers have fewer pillars as well since girders having lengths of 30 m to 40 m have been used instead of 20 m and 30 m girders as used in Palarivattom. This provides more open space beneath the structures, apart from adding to their aesthetics.

Further, aimed at ensuring the durability of the surface, a layer of mastic asphalt was applied atop the twin flyovers to improve binding between the concrete and tarred surfaces, the sources said.

Interestingly, the Palarivattom and Vyttila flyovers were designed by the same Bengaluru-based consulting firm.