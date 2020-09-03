Twin fishing harbours at Munambam closed

The twin fishing harbours of Munambam in Pallippuram panchayat will remain shut from Friday for a week or until it is declared safe from COVID-19 spread.

The decision to shut down the harbours was taken after a man and a woman, whose jobs are related to the harbour activities, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Sunila Dayalu, member of the Pallippuram panchayat’s Harbour ward said that around 40 persons, who were identified as the contacts of the COVID-19 positive people, were in house quarantine now. Those in quarantine included the contacts as well as their family members, she said.