Twenty20 to contest in Chalakudy, Ernakulam

February 25, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Ending speculation about its political future on the national stage, the Twenty20 party will field two candidates on its own in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The decision to field Charlie Paul, a lawyer, from Chalakudy and Antony Judy from Ernakulam was announced on Sunday by party president Sabu M. Jacob at a meeting of party supporters at its base in Kizhakkambalam, about 20 km east of Kochi.

Mr. Jacob said the 2024 polls would usher in big changes. “People have lost faith in all political parties and Twenty20 holds the future,” he said. The party had on Saturday claimed that its role would be crucial in deciding the election outcome at Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta constituencies.

There were speculations around Twenty20’s ambition to enter the national scene after it parted ways with Aam Aadmi Party in December 2023. The joint forum of the two parties, People’s Welfare Alliance, formed a year earlier, was disbanded.

Twenty20 is an offshoot of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities of Kitex Garments, which has a turnover of more than ₹1,000 crore and is part of the Anna Kitex Group. Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam was launched in 2015 to ‘make Kizhakkambalam India’s best panchayat by 2020.’ The forum strode to power in Kizhakkambalam, beating well-established political fronts by a large margin. The party widened its base in 2020 thanks largely to welfare activities in Kizhakkambalam that included a successful anti-alcohol drive and a fair price outlet for essential supplies.

In addition to Kizhakkambalam, Twenty20 seized power in three neighbouring panchayats — Mazhuvannoor, Aikaranad, and Kunnathunad and won six seats in Vengola, in 2020. At a recent rally of party workers, Mr. Jacob announced that if voted to power in the State, Twenty20 would wipe out the State’s public debt in 10 years, ensure supply of essentials at 50% subsidy, and reduce the Cabinet size from 21 to 11.

