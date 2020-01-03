Twenty20 set to choose presidential candidate

Twenty20, the corporate-backed charity outfit governing Kizhakkambalam panchayat, is set to select its next presidential candidate this Sunday following the resignation of the incumbent president.

K.V. Jacob had stepped down on Wednesday levelling serious allegations about the autocratic ways of Sabu M. Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20, who is now away in the United States. The no-confidence motion moved against Mr. Jacob by the 14 members of Twenty20 was set to be taken up for discussion on Friday.

Mr. Sabu Jacob is expected to be back on Saturday, and a meeting has been scheduled to select the presidential candidate the next day.

“The meeting will be attended by all members of the 12-member board, all 14 of our panchayat members, and 133 ward committee members from all the 19 wards. The discussions are likely to throw up a candidate,” said Mr. Sabu Jacob.

It will be followed by a public meeting and rally, which is likely to be a show of strength by Twenty20, on January 12. The rally was originally planned for Friday coinciding with the no-confidence motion but has since been postponed as Mr. Jacob chose to put in his papers without facing the motion.

“There are attempts to write off Twenty20 as a failed experiment and write its obituary. The rally will show the popular support we enjoy,” said Mr. Sabu Jacob.

Mr. Jacob said though political parties had approached him, he would continue to function as an independent member, going ahead with his fight against the alleged injustice and autocratic ways of Mr. Sabu Jacob.

K.C. Jayan, panchayat secretary, said the Election Commission had already been alerted about the president’s post falling vacant. He added that the election to select the next president was likely to be held in a couple of weeks.

Food security market

Meanwhile, the food security market in the panchayat, known for supplying essential commodities to local residents at prices much lower than the market rate, will resume operations on January 6. The outgoing president and opponents of Twenty20 had all along alleged that the market was closed down in June by Mr. Sabu Jacob after people voted against his directions in the last Lok Sabha elections.

However, Mr. Sabu Jacob said it had to be closed down for maintenance as it was set up in haste without basic facilities in the first place owing to legal issues. “There wasn’t even a proper foundation for the building and permanent power connection. All those shortcoming have now been addressed,” he added.