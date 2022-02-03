Twenty20-ruled panchayats’ Plan preparations under lens

District Planning Committee finds fault with Mazhuvannoor panchayat

Four panchayats governed by the corporate-backed Twenty20 party are under an inquiry by the Ernakulam District Planning Committee (DPC) apparently for submitting plans without following the steps prescribed for the submission for Plan funds from the Central government.

President of the Ernakulam District Panchayat Ullas Thomas said the DPC, which met on January 28, did not receive the plan proposals from the Mazhuvannoor panchayat governed by Twenty20.

When enquiries were made, the panchayat said the submission would be made. But it was found that the plan submission was made without statutory grama sabha meetings, development seminar and meeting of the working group. However, the panchayat council submitted the plan proposals the following day and claimed that all the meetings and seminar were held in a day. However, the stand cannot be accepted, said Mr. Thomas, who also heads the DPC.

After the Mazhuvannoor panchayat case came to limelight, the DPC has ordered inquiries into the plan preparations in Aikkaranad, Kunnathunad and Kizhakkambalam panchayats, which are also ruled by Twenty20, Mr. Thomas added.

Employees’ protest

In the meanwhile, employees of the Mazhuvannoor panchayat, cutting across party affiliations, went on a mass leave on Thursday to protest against the suspension of panchayat assistant secretary Roshan Koshy. The panchayat council under Twenty20 suspended the assistant secretary for not following the instructions of the panchayat president even as it passed a resolution seeking action against panchayat secretary N.M. Mohanan for allegedly disrupting the smooth administration of the panchayat.

A brief gathering before the panchayat office saw leaders of various government employees’ organisations explaining the reason behind the mass leave protest. Spokesmen for KGOA and NGO Union reiterated the panchayat council action was arbitrary. They also said the assistant secretary had just followed the procedures required of the person holding the position. However, the council has acted in an arbitrary manner.

About ten employees, representing all the employees’ organisations, participated in the meeting before the panchayat office, said the spokesman for NGO Union.

‘Retributory action’

Panchayat secretary N.M. Mohanan, against whom the panchayat council has sought action for allegedly preventing the smooth administration of the panchayat and for not following the directives of the panchayat president, said the action by the council was retributory. He said he had made his stand clear on the procedures to be followed and he had taken a stand in keeping with the duties entrusted with him by the State.

Panchayat president Bincy Baiju alleged the panchayat secretary was constantly obstructing smooth administrative operations. She said a resolution was passed on Wednesday by the panchayat council seeking action against Mr. Mohanan. The panchayat council sought the secretary to be removed from his official duties and action against him. She also alleged that the secretary did not respond to the memos sent to him on several occasions.

The panchayat president also claimed there was a lobby against the panchayat council, which is led by Twenty20. Both the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front are working constantly against the panchayat council and the panchayat secretary appeared to be working on their behalf, she alleged.