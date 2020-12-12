Twenty20 petitions SEC for repoll in two booths in Kizhakkambalam

Alleges booth capturing and violence by members of rival parties

Twenty20, the corporate-backed apolitical outfit, has petitioned the State Election Commissioner and the District Election Officer, demanding repoll in booths 1 and 2 in Ward 7 of Kizhakkambalam panchayat. It alleged booth capturing, violence, and violation of democratic principles by local party leaders and their goons on the polling day.

Tension prevailed at a booth at a Madrassa in Ward 7 after a group of people stopped a husband-wife duo from casting their vote, alleging that they were not genuine voters but brought from outside allegedly to stack up votes in favour of Twenty20. “The group was stationed at the gate leading to the booth in violation of the rule that none should be allowed in the 200-metre radius of the booth. The man was literally dragged out from the booth despite possessing voting credentials. Over 100 voters were stopped from casting their vote in the two booths,” said Sabu M. Jacob, president of Twenty20.

Days before the elections, Augustine Antony, general secretary of Twenty20 and five others, residents of Wards 5, 6, 7, 8, and 11 of Kizhakkambalam panchayat had approached the High Court, petitioning that local leaders of various political parties had threatened the voters as well as candidates put up by Twenty20. The petition said that the party leaders had “openly declared that the petitioners, as well as the new voters enrolled by them in the various wards, will not be allowed to cast their vote in the ensuing election.”

The petition arraigning in the District Collector, Returning Officer, Superintendent of Police, and the Sub Inspector concerned, apart from local leaders of various political parties as respondents, had sought the intervention of the law enforcement agencies to protect the life of the petitioners and other voters and to ensure that the election was held in a free and fair manner.

Disposing of the petition on December 7, two days before the election, the High Court single judge directed that “no efforts shall be spared to ensure that the voters, as well as the candidates, feel safe to travel to the polling station on election day without any fear or threat.”

It further said that if the petitioners or any other candidate or voter sought personal protection, then if the threat perception is considered real, the police should extend it.