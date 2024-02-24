GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Twenty20 party meet in Kizhakkambalam on February 25

February 24, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Twenty20 party meet will be held at the Kizhakkambalam Twenty20 Nagar on February 25 (Sunday). Party president Sabu M. Jacob and political observer A. Jayashankar are scheduled to address the meeting, according to a release.

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has prepared a manifesto to be implemented if it is elected to power in the State. The promises include setting up of food security markets offering up to 50% subsidy, ₹5,000 pension for those above 60 years and differently abled, a new Mullaperiyar dam, cut in medicine costs by 55%, seawalls for areas threatened by sea erosion, and wiping out of Kerala’s ₹7 lakh crore public debt in 10 years, the release said.

