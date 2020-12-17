Twenty20 opens account as UDF wins Ernakulam district panchayat

Kochi

17 December 2020 01:29 IST

UDF retains 16 seats; Twenty20 claims two wards by decisive margin

The non-political Twenty20 made inroads into the strongholds of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Ernakulam District Panchayat despite a third-term for the Congress in 27 divisions.

The UDF retained its overall tally of 16 seats registered in 2015, while the LDF’s graph went down to seven from 11 divisions it had won in the previous elections. Twenty20 romped home in two wards, including Kolencherry and Vengola, after its candidates bagged the sitting seats of the LDF and the UDF by a decisive margin. Two Independent candidates backed by the LDF won the Kadungalloor and Neriyamangalam divisions.

The UDF won Karukutty, Malayattoor, Kodanad, Pulluvazhi, Varapetty, Avoly, Valakom, Pampakuda, Mulanthuruthy, Kumbalanghi, Puthencruz, Nedumbassery, Kottuvally, Vallarpadam, Keezhmad and Vypeen divisions, while the LDF bagged Cherai, Moothakunnam, Kalady, Bhoothathankettu, Udayamperoor, Edathala and Alangad divisions.

Advertising

Advertising

In an interesting fight, the Kerala Congress (Joseph) candidate defeated the Kerala Congress (Mani) nominee in the Varapetty Division by 662 votes. Among the prominent winners, former president of the Ernakulam District Panchayat Asha Sanil of the Congress won the Pampakuda Division. Sarada Mohan, daughter of late CPI leader P.K. Vasudevan Nair, won the Kalady Division.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to open its account despite improving its performance in municipalities and grama panchayats. The party leadership attributed it to the continuing trend of dominance by the UDF and the LDF and the pattern of voting favouring the two fronts for its poor performance in divisions under the Ernakulam District Panchayat.