Twenty20 moves HC for voter protection

A writ petition was filed in the High Court on Friday by Augustine Antony, general secretary, Twenty 20 of Kizhakamabalam grama panchayat, seeking police protection for the voters in wards 5,6,7,8 and 11 to reach their polling stations and cast votes on the polling day.
The petitioners alleged that local leaders of various political parties had started threatening them after their efforts to remove the names of the petitioners and other newly enrolled voters from the voters list came to naught. They had threatened the petitioners that they would not be allowed to vote. They were asked to shift their residence from the panchayat to some other places.
These actions of the political parties had affected the peaceful atmosphere in the wards. Though the petitioners and 529 voters had approached the police for protection, no action had been taken, the petitioners said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath