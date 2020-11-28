Twenty20 moves HC for voter protection

A writ petition was filed in the High Court on Friday by Augustine Antony, general secretary, Twenty 20 of Kizhakamabalam grama panchayat, seeking police protection for the voters in wards 5,6,7,8 and 11 to reach their polling stations and cast votes on the polling day.

The petitioners alleged that local leaders of various political parties had started threatening them after their efforts to remove the names of the petitioners and other newly enrolled voters from the voters list came to naught. They had threatened the petitioners that they would not be allowed to vote. They were asked to shift their residence from the panchayat to some other places.

These actions of the political parties had affected the peaceful atmosphere in the wards. Though the petitioners and 529 voters had approached the police for protection, no action had been taken, the petitioners said.