Twenty20 disowns Kejriwal’s God-on-currency note statement

The Twenty20 has come down heavily on its alliance partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s demand for printing images of Hindu gods on currency to rescue the nation’s economy.

Talking to The Hindu on Tuesday, Sabu M. Thomas, chief coordinator of the Kitex Group-backed Twenty20, said his outfit was against using gods to garner votes but was quick to add that it had little bearing on the alliance.

“Politics and religion should take their separate courses and should not be mixed. For us, humanity is the sole religion. Even if the political dispensation was to follow through on the demand under pressure, then gods of all religions should find a place on the currency,” he said.

Mr. Thomas observed that since the statement was made in the context of northern Indian politics, it had little consequence for the State-specific alliance between the Twenty20 and the AAP. However, if such a stance was to be adopted here, it would be strongly opposed, he said.

Though all political parties overtly vouch for anti-communal politics, they covertly tie-up with communal organisations. Mr. Thomas hinted that Mr. Kejriwal may have made the statement fearing rivals of benefitting from communal politics.

P.C. Cyriac, State convener of the AAP, said any difference between the parties would be resolved through internal discussions before defending Mr. Kejriwal’s statement as a ploy to draw attention to the economy, which is in dire straits.

“It was probably a sarcastic but at the same time a serious observation that only gods alone can save the nation’s economy. It also managed to bring the discourse over the economy, which otherwise was usually restricted to experts, to the common man,” he said.

Mr. Cyriac said it had also put the BJP between a rock and a hard place as they could neither vehemently object it nor implement the demand without conceding that Mr. Kejriwal had first raised it. “The statement even managed to remind BJP MLAs about the secular fabric of the country going by their statements,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thomas said the common minimum programme that would guide the alliance would be declared either by December or January, for which consultations were under way. “Both the parties are now engaged in strengthening their organisational structure across the State,” he said.

The alliance was declared when Mr. Kejriwal visited Kizhakkambalam, the headquarters of the Twenty20, in May.