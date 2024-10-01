Twenty20 councillors in Kunnathunad serve notice on party’s panchayat president 

Twenty20 members of the Kunnathunad panchayat have served a notice of no-confidence against their own party member and panchayat president Nithamol M.V. for alleged corruption and not heeding party diktats.

Party sources said a notice had been served, and that at this point the leadership did not want to comment on the development. “The notice was served on Monday, and the voting on it is expected in 15 days after the mandatory week-long notice period,” said Lavin Joseph, Twenty20 member of the panchayat council, on Tuesday.

The Twenty20 rules the panchayat which has a total of 18 seats. The party has 11 members; UDF, including the Muslim League, has five members, and the CPI(M) has two members. Ten of the Twenty20 councillors are party to the no-confidence notice, said Mr. Joseph.

UDF member of the council M.B. Younus, however, said that Ms. Nithamol had stood against corruption.

Meanwhile, Twenty20 members of the council claimed that the panchayat president appeared often to be working in collusion with the Opposition.

