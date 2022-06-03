Twenty20 claims share in UDF’s record margin

Sabu M. Jacob denies reports that Twenty20 didn’t field candidate to favour UDF

Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M. Jacob has claimed that his party has contributed to the record margin earned by United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Uma Thomas in the Thrikkakara byelection.

"Otherwise, how would the lead rise exponentially within a year," he said referring to the margin of around 14,000 votes registered by the late Congress leader P.T. Thomas in the 2021 Assembly election. The Twenty20 candidate had then won 13,899 votes.

Mr. Jacob stated that the party members had exercised their franchise this time by evaluating the social and political situation in the State. He admitted that many affiliated to the Twenty20 might have stayed away from voting as the party had not fielded a candidate in the byelection. Mr. Jacob denied that the decision to not field a candidate was taken to favour the UDF.