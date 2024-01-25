GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Twenty20 chief Sabu M. Jacob booked on charge of inciting riot over his provocative speech against MLA

January 25, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puthencruz police have registered a case against Sabu M. Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20, a corporate-backed political outfit, over his alleged vilifying personal attack on Kunnathunadu MLA P.V. Sreenijin during the course of a public meeting in Kolencherry on January 21.

Mr. Jacob had reportedly unfurled what could be dubbed as “derogatory, hateful and racist assault” attracting a bunch of complaints, including from Mr. Sreenijin. The case has been registered on a petition lodged by a CPI(M) worker, Joshy Varghese.

“We have registered the case under IPC Section 153 [wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot],” said sources in the Puthencruz police.

This was the second case to be registered against Mr. Jacob over what has emerged to be a running feud with Mr. Sreenijin. In December 2022, the Puthencruz police had registered a non-bailable case invoking multiple Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Mr. Jacob and five elected members of Twenty20 in Aikkaranadu panchayat on a petition by Mr. Sreenijin. Investigation into this case is still ongoing.

Mr. Jacob and Mr. Sreenijin have been on a collision course ever since the last Assembly election. In February 2022, Mr. Jacob had demanded a police probe into Mr. Sreenijin’s alleged role in the death of the 38-year-old area secretary of Twenty20 and a Dalit activist, who was assaulted allegedly by CPI(M) members.

Shortly after the alleged provocative speech emerged on social media, Mr. Sreenijin had asked the leadership of Twenty20 and those backing it to introspect whether it was fitting to regard an elected representative in the manner Mr. Jacob did. “Forget about me, the kind of language he used should not be used against any human being,” Mr. Sreenijin had said.

