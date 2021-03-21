Twenty20 announces its new office-bearers

Former Chief Minister’s son-in-law among new members

In an effort seemingly aimed at establishing its perceived increasing acceptance and legitimacy, Kitex-backed apolitical outfit Twenty20 on Saturday publicised the names of the new entrants to the organisation, which, it claimed, included the sons-in-law of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy actor Lal.

This was announced at a media briefing by the office-bearers of the organisation, including its chairman Sabu M. Jacob and advisory committee chairman Kochouseph Chittilappilly.

Mr. Chandy’s son-in-law Varghese George has reportedly given up his job as the chief executive officer of a Dubai-based company to join Twenty20. He was appointed as the youth wing coordinator of the outfit at an advisory committee meeting on Friday. He will also serve as a member of the advisory committee.

Actor Lal’s son-in-law Alan Antony, who works for a foreign airline company, was named the youth wing president of the organisation. Mr. Lal is in the advisory committee, while entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon is the women’s wing president. Dr. George is the senior citizen wing president.