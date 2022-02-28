Twenty20 activist died of injuries to head: post-mortem report

February 28, 2022 20:50 IST

Four CPI(M) activists were arrested on charge of murder

The post-mortem report of C. K.Deepu, the Dalit activist of Twenty20 who died after being allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) activists last month, has confirmed injuries sustained to head as the cause of death. The post-mortem was conducted by Jameskutty B. K., Associate Professor and Deputy Police Surgeon, and Jomon Jacob, Assistant Professor and Assistant Police Surgeon, at the Government Medical College, Kottayam. Contusions were found behind the right ear at the back of the head, the report said. The death of the 38-year-old had snowballed into a political controversy with the CPI(M) and the Twenty20 trading charges. Four of his neighbours and CPI(M) activists had been arrested on charge of murder. “The post-mortem report has confirmed our suspicions and justified our demand for a CBI probe into the incident since otherwise the case will be sabotaged and the culprits who are CPI(M) activists will go scot-free. The report also laid bare the Kunnathunad MLA P. V. Srinijn’s attempt to attribute the cause of death to liver cirrhosis. It was a planned and professional killing following a conspiracy,” said Sabu M. Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20, who alleged that there were attempts to manipulate and give credence to the MLA’s theory of lover cirrhosis. While the post-mortem report confirms that the deceased had advance liver cirrhosis, it attributes the cause of death to head injuries. The victim was assaulted last month in the wake of Twenty20 holding a ‘lights out’ protest after the Kerala State Electricity Board asked the outfit to halt a ‘Street Light Challenge’ donation drive launched by it in Kizhakkambalam, Aikaranad, Mazhuvannur, and Kunnathunad panchayats governed by it. The CPI(M) had complained against the drive which sought to mobilise ₹2,500 each from residents for replacing street lights. The victim was taken to hospital only a couple of days after the assault after he reportedly vomited blood. He was put on ventilator support but succumbed to his injuries on February 18.