Twenty20 activist beaten allegedly by CPI(M) workers dies

C.K. Deepu, 38, a Dalit activist of the corporate-backed political party Twenty20 at Kizhakkambalam, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Aluva after being beaten allegedly by CPI(M) activists, died on Friday.

The police had arrested four of his neighbours, Abdul Rahman, Zainudheen, Abdul Aziz, and Muhammed Basheer, in connection with the alleged attack last Saturday in the wake of Twenty20 holding a 'lights out' protest after the Kerala State Electricity Board asked the Twenty20 to halt a 'Street Light Challenge' donation drive launched by it in the Kizhakkambalam, Aikaranad, Mazhuvannur, and Kunnathunad panchayats governed by it. The CPI(M) had complained against the drive which sought to mobilise Rs. 2,500 each from residents for replacing street lights.

While the Twenty20 workers allege that Deepu was beaten on the night the 'lights out' protest was held, he was taken to a local hospital on Monday from where he was referred to a multi-speciality hospital, as he reportedly developed internal bleeding. While he was put on ventilator support, his condition failed to improve.

P.V. Sreenijin, legislator representing Kizhakkambalam, expressed sadness at the death but maintained that nobody had spoken about Deepu being beaten by CPI(M) activists till Monday when he took ill and was taken to hospital. "There's a police investigation into the case. Let the truth come out," Mr. Sreenijin, attending the Budget session of the Assembly, said over phone.

Meanwhile, Mini Ratheesh, president of Kizhakkambalam panchayat governed by the Twenty20, said the body of Deepu would be moved to the morgue. "We are consoling his family and what should be done to support them will be decided later," she said.

The Kizhakkambalam panchayat has been a cauldron of conflict between the Twenty20 and the CPI(M) ever since the Kitex-backed political outfit clinched power in the panchayat from the Congress in 2015, relegating the major political parties into ignominy. In the 2020 local body elections, it expanded its horizon of influence, wresting three more neighbouring panchayats.