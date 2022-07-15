Twelve trainees graduate as Air Operations Officers in Navy, Coast Guard
Officers awarded ‘Golden Wings’; marks culmination of a rigorous 38-week course
Twelve trainees from the Navy and three from the Coast Guard graduated from the Naval Air Operations School, Kochi, on Friday.
The officers were awarded ‘Golden Wings’ today, which marked the culmination of a rigorous 38-week course, according to a release. They will soon join the frontline squadrons of the Navy and the Coast Guard as Air Operations Officers specialised in tactical exploitation of weapons and sensors onboard various aircraft. The day also witnessed awarding of the ‘Golden Torch’ to four officers who will serve as Qualified Navigation Instructors (QNI).
