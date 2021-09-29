Tussle for Secretary’s chair continues in Thrikkakara

Kochi

29 September 2021 19:04 IST

Both officials attend to office affairs

The drama continues in Thrikkakara with two officials claiming the position of the municipal Secretary. Krishna Kumar, who was transferred out of the municipality but got a stay order on the transfer and the newly-appointed secretary Anil Kumar continued to attend to office affairs on Wednesday.

Urban affairs department sources said that the situation was being looked into and a decision would be taken immediately though no decision was taken on Wednesday.

The issue arose a fortnight ago when Mr. Krishna Kumar was transferred out of the municipality and Mr. Anil Kumar was appointed the new Secretary.

The tussle between the officials has added to the developments in the municipality, which had seen a no-confidence motion against Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan of the Congress party on September 23. The discussion on the motion could not be taken up as there were not enough councillors for discussions to fill the quorum as both Congress and Muslim League councillors as well as four rebel members stayed away from joining the council meeting.

The ruling United Democratic Front has 25 councillors in the 43-member council while the LDF enjoys the support of 18 councillors, including a rebel, who has joined ranks with the Opposition Left front. It is learnt that the Chairperson had tried to mediate on the tussle over the Secretary’s position, which had failed to achieve a solution.