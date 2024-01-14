Tussle at Kakkanad church over mass celebration; one hospitalised

January 14, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - KOCHI

The Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) has demanded the removal of a priest from his duties, following alleged untoward incidents over the mode of worship at St. Francis Assisi Church, Kakkanad, that falls under the Ernakulam Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The ‘tussle’ between AMT members who demanded the mode of worship wherein the priest faced the congregation and those who demanded the mode suggested by the Synod led to a church member having to be admitted to the cardiac care unit (CCU) at a private hospital. In this circumstance, the priest who ‘illegally’ closed the church and “obstructed over 200 members from entering the church” must be removed from his duties, AMT said in a release.

The standoff got worse as a group led by a member of the Kothamangalam Diocese arrived there and “verbally abused” church members, in full view of the police. This was questioned by AMT and church members, following which one Jolly Cyriac was caught in the tussle and collapsed, said to be in the impact of being hit on his chest. He was rushed to hospital by church members and the police. AMT and church members held a protest meeting in front of the church, denouncing the ‘attack’ and seeking removal of the priest, said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of AMT.

Officials of the archdiocese preferred not to respond to the issue.

