Truth will emerge over lies and hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

December 01, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, said in Kochi on Friday that a harmonious society could not be built based on lies and hatred.

“We are living in a world where it is easy to spread lies. Anybody with a cellphone can say whatever he wants to say and transfer it to thousands of people. The foundation of a just society is truth. No matter what you do, you cannot build a harmonious society based on lies,” he said in his speech on the occasion of the 10th year of publication of Suprabhatham daily here.

Mr. Gandhi said truth would come to the fore no matter how hard one tried to hide it. “It is important that in such a period [where lies are spread] there are people and publications that are not influenced by lies and stand by truth,” he said.

Recalling the experiences earned during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr. Gandhi said he was surprised to see that India remained a very affectionate place despite reading about hatred and anger in society in all major newspapers.

“The Yatra showed me that regardless of what the corporate media says, the truth is that Indians love and respect one another and are perfectly happy living together. The foundation of our country is based on mutual respect, love, and affection,” he said.

