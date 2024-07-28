ADVERTISEMENT

Truck workers at Vallarpadam terminal threaten stir from August 1

Published - July 28, 2024 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Truck workers at the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from August 1 demanding, among other things, changes in outdated service rules and conditions, including the bata payments fixed in 2012, said P.V. Ragi, convenor of the Vallarpadam truck workers’ forum here.

He said a meeting convened by the Regional Labour Commissioner to discuss the issue failed to reach a conclusion due to the “adamant stand” taken by truck owners, as alleged by the workers. Following which, truck workers held a meeting on Friday to issue a public warning on the indefinite strike.

Kochi / Kerala

