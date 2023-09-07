Truce on Mass issue at meeting of synod representatives, priests  

September 07, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

A joint meeting of vicars of foranes, members of the presbyteral council (council of priests) of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church and representatives of the synod of bishops here on Thursday re-endorsed an earlier agreement between the synod of bishops and the ad hoc committee of priests on the question of how to celebrate the Mass.

The agreement brings about truce in the long-running battle between the bishops’ forum and the group of lay people and priests opposed to the synod-prescribed Mass after rebels accused apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath of trying to sabotage the earlier agreement.

The earlier agreement will now be re-submitted to the Vatican for approval with the synod extending full backing to the proposals. The lay group and priests opposed to the synod Mass have said any change in the agreement will not be accepted.

The synod-prescribed 50:50 Mass orders celebrants to face the people during the opening and closing and turn to the altar during the consecration prayers. The rebel group is for full people-facing mass.

The agreement that was submitted to the Vatican by the synod after discussions with priests is that bishops appointed to the archdiocese will be allowed to celebrate the full people-facing Mass. The synod Mass can be offered at the St. Mary’s Cathedral here once in a week, one of the Sunday Masses being one of them. Minor seminaries will be allowed to celebrate the synod Mass once in a month. The hill-top church at the pilgrim centre at Malayattoor can opt for the synod Mass in keeping with the arrival of believers and priests from other dioceses.

Another point in the agreement is that there will be a total change in the administration of the archdiocese, meaning that archbishop Thazhath and Father Antony Poothavelil will be shifted out, and that archbishop Kariyil will be given a position in keeping with what he deserves, said Riju Kanjookkaran of Almaya Munnettam, which has spearheaded the demand for full people-facing Mass against the will of the synod.

Bishop Bosco Puthur, convenor of a nine-member committee of bishops which held discussions with members of the archdiocese on the Mass issue, chaired the marathon meeting held at the archbishop’s house from 10 a.m.