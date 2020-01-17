Trouble far from over for Congress in Kochi Corpn.

It may be a day of great relief for the Congress in Kochi as its nominees sailed through the elections to the three standing committees of the Kochi Corporation Council. But, trouble seems to be far from over for the party.

‘Defying party’

Congress may initiate action against Gracy Joseph, the chairperson of the development standing committee, who has defied the diktats of the party leadership to step down from the post. The party may consider a proposal to suspend Ms. Joseph from the organisation and move a no-confidence motion against her for her defiance against the party leadership.

Those at the party district leadership, who hoped that the councillor would eventually heed to the demand, said the organisation would not hesitate to initiate disciplinary measures if she refused to abide by the organisational demands.

No one could defy the party and take independent positions and every party worker would have to abide by the party decisions, said a senior district functionary.

Though A.B. Sabu and Shiny Mathew, chairpersons of welfare and town planning standing committees respectively, had stepped down as instructed by the party leadership to make way for others, Ms. Joseph refused to put in her papers. She decided to stick to the post by citing the defeat of the party nominee to the town planning committee. Ms. Joseph had stated that the party might lose the development committee too if she resigned.

Shocking defeat

Three weeks ago, the Congress nominee to the town planning standing committee suffered a shocking defeat after two of the Congress councillors voted for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and another one wasted his vote in protest. Another Congress councillor could not exercise her franchise as she came late for the voting, thus leading to the victory of an LDF councillor to the committee.

The cross-voting and wasting of votes by the Congress councillors was part of their protest against the party leadership to remove Mayor Soumini Jain from the post.

The councillors had openly revolted against the party leadership against the move to oust Ms. Jain.

A CPI(M) woman councillor is likely to be elected to the chairperson post in the committee where the LDF has the support of majority members.

Power-sharing deal

The standing committees are being recast as part of a power-sharing agreement in the party.

The party had earlier arrived at an understanding that its standing committee chairpersons would step down after two-and-a-half years in office, paving the way for others to head the committees.

On Thursday, the Congress party managed to keep its flock together in the election and thus ensured the victory of its councillors Delena Pinheiro to the finance standing committee, P.D. Martin to the welfare standing committee and Vijayakumar to the works standing committee.

Mr. Martin is likely to be elected as the chairman of the welfare standing committee shortly.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has 37 members in the 74-member council. The LDF enjoys the support of 34 members and the BJP, two. The two members of the BJP abstained from voting.

The Congress leadership had issued a whip to the party councillors on Thursday morning asking them to exercise their votes in favour of the party candidates.