Tripura, Nagaland victory will be repeated in Kerala, says Javadekar

March 02, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Thursday that the victory of the BJP-led front in the assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, where Christians are in the majority, will be repeated in Kerala. The victory will be repeated both in the Assembly and general elections in Kerala, said Mr. Javadekar.

A press release issued here said that the former Union minister was addressing a victory demonstration organised by the BJP here after the Assembly election results in the North Eastern States were announced. The results in these States had a big message, he said, and claimed that combined CPI(M) and Congress parties were also ineffective.

BJP State vice-president K. S. Radhakrishnan, State general secretary C. Krishnakumar, State spokesperson for the party K. V. S. Haridas and Mahila Morcha national secretary Padmaja S. Menon were among those who addressed the victory demonstration and led the rally that started at the BJP district office.

