Triple lockdown in Ernakulam from Sunday

Further restrictions will be clamped on the district from Sunday when a far more restrictive triple lockdown will kick in an attempt to flatten the surging curve of the pandemic.

The Kochi City police have drawn up an elaborate set of guidelines to be enforced as part of the triple lockdown.

All district borders will be sealed, and containment zones will be absolutely sealed so as houses with positive cases and family members as primary contacts.

No person from containment zones will be allowed outside even if he or she belongs to exempted category of work. Only those associated with essential services will be allowed to move out for work.

Similarly, no person from outside will be allowed into containment zones even if they are otherwise exempted. Basically, containment zones will be islands which should ideally have all facilities within like provision stores. Only supply of provisions will be allowed inside.

Everyone emerging out of containment zones will be asked for COVID-negative certificate issued in the last 72 hours. The authenticity of the certificate will be checked.

Labs or individuals found to facilitate fake certificates will be slapped with charges, including for forgery. Timings of provision stores and hotels will also be revised from Monday.