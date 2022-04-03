Tributes to be paid to late actors at regional IFFK in Kochi

Tributes will be paid to late film personalities KPAC Lalitha and Madambu Kunjikuttan on the fourth day of the Regional Film Festival in Kochi on Monday.

“Shantam”, directed by Jayaraj and written by Madambu Kunjikuttan, will be among the seven films that will be screened in the Indian section on Monday, said a communication here.

The film will be screened at Kavitha theatre at 12.30 p.m.

“The Wanderlust of Appu” will be among films being screened in the Kaleidoscope section of the festival, the communication added.