Tributes paid to Che Guevara

KOCHI: Rich tributes were paid to Cuban revolutionary leader Che Guevara on the 50th anniversary of his martyrdom.
Leading the commemorative meeting, Cuban Ambassador Oscar Martinez Cordoves remembered him as one who contributed to the revolutionary movement through guerrilla warfare.
“Guevara was not a man of action but a person of ideas and extraordinary sensibility. For him, socialism was not confined to economic change but a change in concept, culture, idea, and the mentality of the people,” he said.
Mr. Cordoves also rendered a Cuban song along with Charles Antony, a singer, at the function.
CPI(M) district secretary P. Rajeev said that Guevara continued to inspire revolutionary movements across the world even after 50 years of his martyrdom.
Literary critic M.K. Sanoo, CPI(M) leaders M. Swaraj, MLA, C.M. Dinesh Mani, and M. Anilkumar were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor