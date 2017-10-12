Tributes paid to Che Guevara

KOCHI: Rich tributes were paid to Cuban revolutionary leader Che Guevara on the 50th anniversary of his martyrdom.

Leading the commemorative meeting, Cuban Ambassador Oscar Martinez Cordoves remembered him as one who contributed to the revolutionary movement through guerrilla warfare.

“Guevara was not a man of action but a person of ideas and extraordinary sensibility. For him, socialism was not confined to economic change but a change in concept, culture, idea, and the mentality of the people,” he said.

Mr. Cordoves also rendered a Cuban song along with Charles Antony, a singer, at the function.

CPI(M) district secretary P. Rajeev said that Guevara continued to inspire revolutionary movements across the world even after 50 years of his martyrdom.

Literary critic M.K. Sanoo, CPI(M) leaders M. Swaraj, MLA, C.M. Dinesh Mani, and M. Anilkumar were present on the occasion.