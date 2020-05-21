Tribeswomen stage stir against decision to open liquor outlets

A group of tribeswomen staging a token Nilpu Samaram (protest on feet) at Payyampally tribal hamlet near Mananthavady in Wayanad district on Thursday.

Kalpetta

21 May 2020

Closure of shops had brought happiness to hamlets, they say

A group of tribeswomen in Wayanad district staged a token ‘Nilpu Samaram’ (protest on feet) at Payyampally tribal hamlet on Thursday against the decision to open liquor outlets in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the stir, Vella Soman, a tribal leader of the Payyampally Adiya tribal hamlet, said that the closure of liquor outlets as part of the nationwide lockdown had brought back happiness and joy to hundreds of tribal hamlets in the district and that the move of the government to reopen outlets would ruin it.

“The closure of liquor outlets has also helped contain the spread of COVID-19 among tribespeople as it made physical-distancing possible” Ms. Vella, who led a 1,515-day agitation demanding the closure of the government-run liquor shop at Mananthavady, said.

“There are 10 settlements of Adiya and Paniya tribespeople in the vicinity of the liquor outlet of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation at Mananthavady alone and nearly 95% of the tribesmen in the hamlets are addicted to liquor,” K. Santha of Vengaramkunnu Paniya hamlet near Anjukunnu said.

The situation in other hamlets in the district was not different, Ms. Santha said.

They threatened to go on a district-level indefinite stir if the government did not roll back its decision to open liquor outlets.