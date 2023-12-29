Tribeswomen in Kuttampuzha panchayat find a calling in LED lighting systems

December 29, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - KOCHI

A group of tribal women from Pinavurkudi in Kuttampuzha panchayat has found a new calling in LED lighting systems.

From engaging in traditional activities dependent directly on forest produce, they have turned to making and selling LED lighting systems successfully under the aegis of the district unit of the Kudumbashree Mission.

The LED unit, ‘Thejas’, under the Kasturba Group is spreading the light of enterprise among women in other groups of the Mission. The LED lighting system comprises bulbs and tubes. The group of women were helped through the training sessions organised by the Mission. The panchayat has also provided the group with a subsidy to enable them to avail a bank loan for the enterprise.

Sudha Sasikumar, who is leading the group of new entrepreneurs, said preparing for it and floating the new venture had been a totally new experience in their lives.

At present, the group is selling lighting systems at rates slightly lower than in the open market. They hope to expand the business as the demand is seen rising. The LED systems also come with a one-year warranty, and the group also undertakes repair of damaged lighting systems.

Meanwhile, another Kudumbashree group engaged in making and marketing LED lighting systems has created quite an impression on visitors to the ongoing National Saras Mela in the city. The Sunlight Supply LED Unit from Sooranad in Kollam district is spreading the light of women’s strength in independent enterprises, said a Kudumbashree official.

Led by V.S. Rajalaxmi, the group is producing 9, 12, 16 and 25 watt LED bulbs and tube lights as well as table lamps and other related products at affordable prices. The group has also an eye on the growing market for light decorations and have come out with a variety of products to suit its customers.

The entrepreneurs were aided by the training programme offered through the Kudumbashree Mission. The new venture was launched a year ago, and the popularity of its products has grown significantly to prompt them to consider expanding the business.

