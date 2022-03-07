Tribespeople of Kuttampuzha to be given birth certificates

Single-window clearance programme organised by Ernakulam district administration and DLSA

Single-window clearance programme organised by Ernakulam district administration and DLSA

Around 200 tribespeople of Kuttampuzha panchayat in Ernakulam will get their birth certificates shortly.

While a few certificates were distributed on Sunday through a single-window clearance programme, jointly organised by the district administration and the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at the panchayat, the processing of the certificates of around 100 persons has been completed.

Most of the applicants, said DLSA secretary P.M. Suresh, were below the age of 30 years and pursuing their studies. There were a few elders too who were keen to have the certificates, he added.

The tribespeople had highlighted the delay in obtaining the certificates at an interaction earlier and the DLSA took the initiative for a single-window clearance scheme, whereby the officials of all the departments concerned were brought to the local body, he said.

The reluctance of the population to register the birth of their children, who are born at homes, has led to the present situation. It was found that most such births took place before 2010. However, the situation had changed a lot, said P. Rajeev, Tribal Extension Officer, Edamalayar.

If the birth is not registered within 15 days, one needs to complete a series of official processes for getting the delay condoned and to obtain the certificate. Since the district administration, the Kothamangalam Taluk Legal Services Authority, the Revenue and the Tribal Welfare departments and the local body came together, the process was completed quickly, he said.

At present, most births, including those happening in interior parts of the local body, were reported as Accredited Social Health Activists belonging to the tribal community were engaged by the Health Department, said Mr. Rajeev.

Honey M. Varghese, District Judge and DLSA Chairperson, inaugurated the programme. District Collector Jafar Malik attended.

The Kuttampuzha panchayat has around 1,460 tribal families and a population of 4,000, belonging to Muthuvan, Ulladan, and Mannan tribes.