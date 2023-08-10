Tribes peoples’ Theyyam presentations continue to survive test of time

August 10, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

There is so much hand-wringing over tribal heritage being washed away in the great tide of time. But a group of dedicated artists in Kasaragod and Kannur communities have kept their Theyyam traditions almost untouched by the passage of time.

Theyyam artist and enthusiast Suresh Mundamani Balal of Mavilan community in Kasaragod says that with the younger generations taking over Theyyam presentations, there are some changes but they are not substantial.

He attributes the continuing enthusiasm and dedication stemming from the faith the people repose in what he describes as a cosmic force. “Theyyam represents a universal force that sweeps over us, it is nature, it is agriculture. They are gods in their own right and touch our lives at every important turning point,” he says.

He was in Kochi to speak on preserving Theyyam traditions at a workshop to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples celebrations organised by Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts and other organisations in Kochi. Representatives of tribes’ communities in Kasaragod, Wayanad, Nilambur, Vazhachal, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram will be among those making presentations and speaking on their heritage.

Communities such as Mavilan, Paravar, Nellikka Thaya, Vannan, Malayar, Velan, and Pulayar have active Theyyam presentations. They take place as part of traditions in agriculture, festivals of deities, and as part of marriages, says the artist. Theyyams also stand guard over agriculture fields even as there is considerable shrinkage in the area under cultivation by the tribe’s communities, he adds.

He says Tulu, Malayalam, and Mavilan Tulu are used during Theyyam presentations at Kavu, mini-forested areas with trees and undergrowth untouched by the community, at Pathi, a structure thatched by coconut fronds, and at Palliyara, structures with either concrete or tiled roof.

Theyyam presentations take place mostly between the 10th day of Malayalam months Thulam (roughly coinciding with May) and Edavam (October). Tributes are paid to Ajjan, the preserver of and guide in Theyyam presentations. Theyyams take the form of Panjuliamma among the Malaya community while Panchuruli is presented by the Mavilan and Nellikkathaya communities. Theyyam presentations similar to the ones in Kannur and Kasaragod are also presented in neighbouring Karnataka.

Mr. Suresh said there are around 30 Theyyam artistes, who are dedicated to regular, yearly presentations, who make a living mostly from doing odd jobs on a daily wage basis. Their efforts do not go in vain because, as he says, Theyyam presentations encompass their world of despair and hope, prayers and magic, sentiments and hard realities of everyday tribal life.

