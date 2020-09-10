Tribal students wary of missing opportunities

Information and communication bottlenecks stand in the way of their higher education prospects

With the pandemic having taken a toll on their educational prospects, tribal students left stranded in their hamlets tucked away in the hinterlands are staring at the danger of access challenges further gnawing away their already limited higher education opportunities in autonomous colleges.

Though most colleges publish the availability of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in newspapers, a majority of tribal students confined to their hamlets with little access to even newspapers are in danger of losing out.

Adishakthi, a collective set up under the aegis of the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha in 2015 for facilitating educational empowerment and skill development of tribal students, forewarns of such a situation unless extra efforts are taken to ensure that the rightful opportunities of tribal students do not bypass them. The organisation has already petitioned the Chief Minister, Minister for Scheduled Castes and Tribes and the Department of Higher Education on the need for publicising information on reserved seats with clarity.

“Recently, we rang up a contact number published by a Kochi-based autonomous college for information on reserved seats. However, they were far from cooperative and were in a hurry to hang up. They also insisted on students directly contacting them to part with information,” said Mary Lydia, a Ph.D student and an active volunteer of Adishakthi. She wondered how tribal students back in their hamlets beyond communication networks were supposed to comply with such a bizarre situation.

However, autonomous colleges in Kochi claimed that they were doing everything possible to reach out to the rightful beneficiaries of reserved seats.

Lizzy Mathew, principal, St. Teresa’s College, said details of reserved seats for various disciplines would be promptly updated on the college website, attributing the delay in updating the website to the preoccupation of the IT wing with the uploading of mark lists of undergraduate students. She also volunteered to personally make available such information to potential beneficiaries over phone if contacted, besides assuring that enough time would be given to them for completing the admission procedures.

Father Prasant Palakkappillil, principal, Sacred Heart College, Thevara, said the college website had all relevant information on admission. “It was published in newspapers also. Discipline-wise availability of reserved seats will be updated after the first round of admission process,” he added.

Binoy Joseph, principal, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamasserry, said the institution traditionally went the extra yard to fill up its reserved seats and also provide scholarships. “This time, we have twice publicised information on reserved seats in newspapers and FM radio. Steps will be taken to update the discipline-wise number of reserved seats available on our website shortly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adishakthi has drawn up a charter of demands, including a two-week window for application from the date of notification, publication of the link for application on the website as well as in newspaper articles, unfettered access to information to individuals and organisations (such as ST promoters and NGOs) supporting marginalised communities.