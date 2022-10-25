Tribal students from Kasaragod to lead ISL players on match day

For many of these students, this will be a trip of many firsts, their first visit to Kochi, their first train journey, and their maiden experience watching a football game, says Tribal Extension Officer

When the players of Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Mumbai City walk on to the turf for their Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here this Friday, hanging on to them, wide-eyed with excitement, will be 22 tribal children.

For the 11-year-old students of Kasaragod-based Karinthalam Ekalavya Model Residential Sports School under the Tribal Welfare department, there will be hardly any better setting to give wings to their dreams of making it big in the football world one day.

And cheering for KBFC in the stands will be another 101 students from eight model residential schools and a hostel in the State.

“For a majority of these students, this will be a trip of many firsts. Their first visit to Kochi, their first train journey, and their maiden experience watching a football game live in such a big stadium. We are trying to arrange a free metro journey as well, which, if it materialises, will be yet another first,” said Anoop R., Tribal Extension Officer, Aluva.

Mr. Anoop had discussed with Kunnathunadu MLA and District Sports Council president P.V. Sreenijin the possibility of arranging for the tribal students to watch Friday’s game. “When I contacted KBFC management, they were very proactive and arranged for the children to lead the players to the turf,” he said.

The 22 students will be accorded a reception under the aegis of the District Sports Council at the North railway station on their arrival on Wednesday afternoon followed by another reception at Maharaja’s College on Thursday. They will be then given training on how to accompany the players to the turf on the match day. The other 101 students will arrive on the match day. All of them belong to a very vulnerable primitive tribe.

“We frequently organise such activities for facilitating interaction of the tribal students with the mainstream society. Our 85 students had visited INS Vikrant recently,” said Mr. Anoop.

A friendly match between the girls team from the Chalakudy Model Residential School and a team from the city will also be held as part of the ‘Say No to Drugs’ campaign.