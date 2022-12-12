Tribal department dispels allegations against official

December 12, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Tribal Development department has dispelled allegations against the Aluva Tribal Extension Officer (TEO), while Adi Shakti Summer School, a collective of Adivasi and Dalit youths under the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS) which levelled the charges, said that bureaucracy was prone to defend its members.

During the course of a protest raising various demands here on Saturday, Adi Shakti Summer School had accused officials, including TEO R. Anoop, of sabotaging the meagre government assistance to Dalit and Adivasi students staying in private hostels and obstructing the freedom of movement of residents of post-metric hostels in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Anil Bhaskar, Ernakulam District Tribal Development Officer, said the allegations were found to be baseless and were merely borne out of his tendency to be a stickler for norms. A post-metric hostel for girls has already been opened, and a similar facility for boys is to be opened shortly with the support of the Kochi Corporation, leaving organisations with little room for mobilising funds in the name of accommodation of tribal students, he said.

On his part, Mr. Anoop alleged that despite a payout of ₹22 lakh towards the private hostel fees of ₹5,000 per student, organisations such as Adi Shakti Summer School had arranged facilities without even basic infrastructure. “They [Adi Shakti Summer School] secure admission for students in management quota for courses about which the students themselves know very little. They also wanted to be treated as local guardians of students at hostels enabling them to take students for their various programmes. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Indigenous Peoples Collective chairman and Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha coordinator M. Geethanandan said the bureaucracy has always defended its members, further emboldening people like the official concerned. He alleged that seven out of the 13 tribal promoters functioning under the TEO had resigned owing to harassment.

“We have secured admission for students for BVoc courses covered under e-Grants, and that too in the tribal quota within the government quota and not in management quota as alleged. Since Adi Sakthi Summer School take cares of the affairs of students, they recognised us as their local guardians. The department is only supposed to ensure their welfare and not keep them in its custody. The curfew at the hostel was also unilaterally advanced from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m,” he said.