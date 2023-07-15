Tribal body urges authorities to plug shortcomings in seat allotment for SC/ST students

July 15, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

A collective of the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha for educational empowerment and skill development of tribal students has urged the Department of Higher Education to initiate immediate steps to ensure maximum enrolment of SC/ST students in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by universities.

A memorandum submitted by Adishakthi Summer School pointed out that some institutions were not properly scheduling and publishing details of the SC/ST special allotment process and other relevant information in their general admission schedules/websites/prospectus.

The procedures for SC/ST special allotment and seat vacancy process and conversion procedures are often not explained in the prospectus beforehand, leading to a lack of crucial information among students. This creates significant constraints for aspiring students from the SC/ST community who wish to pursue admission to these institutions, it said.

The memorandum said the current practice of publishing such vital information only in newspapers was inadequate as it significantly reduced the chances of news reaching the targeted students. This lack of transparency has severe implications for SC/ST students who already face numerous challenges in securing admission to higher education institutions.

The collective urged the department to issue a directive to all higher educational institutions, emphasising the importance of accurately publishing the SC/ST seat allocation process and special allotment procedures from the start of the admission process. It also sought action to ensure that SC/ST seats were not converted into general seats before publishing the Save-a-Year exam results to safeguard the interests of students and preserve their chances of securing admission.