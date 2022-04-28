Triangular fight in Ernakulam South division

Polling to be held on May 17

Posters of NDA, UDF and LDF candidates for the bypoll in the Ernakulam South division of the Kochi Corporation. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A triangular contest is in the offing in the Ernakulam South division of the Kochi Corporation where the bypoll will be held next month.

The nominations of candidates of the three major political parties were found valid in the scrutiny held on Thursday. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 30. Polling will be held on May 17.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Padmaja S. Menon to retain the seat it represented in the council, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has chosen Anitha Warrier and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) S. Aswathi to lead the fight.

Most candidates have completed the initial rounds of house visits in the division which has 4,462 voters.

Mini R. Menon, the previous representative of the division, could not do much as she fell sick soon after getting elected.

The NDA hopes to give the much-needed impetus to its campaign by roping in some Union Ministers, said R. Saji, who is coordinating the campaign.

The UDF, said K.V.P. Krishnakumar, the District Congress Committee (DCC) general secretary who had earlier represented the division, was leaving no stones unturned to win back the division, which it had represented for long. The UDF candidate has completed the initial rounds of house visits. Hibi Eden, MP, and T.J. Vinod, MLA, are also involved in the campaign, he added.

The CPI has fielded Ms. Aswathi, who had unsuccessfully contested the last civic poll from the division as the candidate of V4Kochi, a non-political formation. Besides Mayor M. Anilkumar, CPI and CPI(M) leaders are actively involved in the campaign, said C.A. Shakkeer, CPI leader in the Kochi Corporation Council. He added that the LDF hoped to win the election by highlighting the achievements of the State government.